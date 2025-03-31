Jey Uso to back out of WrestleMania 41 match after what happened to Jimmy Uso on WWE TV? Potential twist explored

In the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Jimmy Uso witnessed the wrath of Gunther when The Ring General made the Big Jim bleed in the squared circle. This happened right before the eyes of Jey Uso who was handcuffed to the ring ropes by the Imperium leader.

The World Heavyweight Champion went on to put a Sleeper hold on a bloodied Jimmy Uso, showing the real viciousness of Gunther. After seeing what happened to Jimmy Uso on the latest episode of WWE RAW, some fans have commented that Jey might probably back out from his WrestleMania 41 match against Gunther.

For those who might not know, The YEET Master and The Ring General are set to lock horns at The Showcase of The Immortals for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, considering what Gunther has done to Big Jim, Jey Uso might prefer to back out from the WrestleMania match. The Samoan twin might be having second thoughts after the Austrian star showed his dark side and is seemingly ready to do anything to defeat Jey Uso at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

So, with this, The YEET Master might shock the WWE Universe with an unexpected move when he pulls himself out from the WrestleMania match. However, it's important to note that this will be part of a storyline angle to generate more buzz surrounding the world title bout.

This angle makes Jey an ultimate underdog ahead of WrestleMania 41 and if the OG Bloodline member eventually dethrones Gunther at 'Mania, he will indeed get a massive cheer from fans. Further, this angle of Jimmy, Jey, and The Ring General has surely gotten fans more invested in this entire storyline.

What's next for Jimmy Uso after getting destroyed on WWE RAW?

After the recent incident on the red brand, Michael Cole has already confirmed that Big Jim has been rushed to hospital following the vicious attack from Gunther. As we are just a few weeks away from WWE WrestleMania 41, it's possible that this angle may take Jimmy out of The Showcase of The Immortals and lead to him missing the grand event.

Already, WWE seemingly had no storyline going along for the OG Bloodline member and it seems like this angle has probably ruled him out of 'Mania this year. The fans will now have to wait for any official update about Jimmy Uso from the Stamford-based promotion.

As far as the bigger picture goes, Jimmy Uso's inclusion in the Gunther and Jey Uso storyline has indeed made things more personal for The YEET Master, who'll be out for revenge after the scenes of a bloody Jimmy being assaulted by Gunther remains fresh in his memory.

