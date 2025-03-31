Record-breaking WWE champion suffers serious injury on RAW; needs medical attention, Michael Cole reveals

WWE RAW started on an electric note as John Cena and Cody Rhodes went back and forth on the microphone. The show also featured a major singles match between Gunther and Jimmy Uso that ended on a disastrous note for the latter.

The Ring General has been embroiled in a feud with Jey Uso over the last several weeks, and the two will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 41. The champion has been hellbent on breaking the Yeetman on the Road to WrestleMania, and he did just that on RAW as he made Jimmy suffer before defeating him.

The Austrian star continued to attack Jimmy after the match, which led to Jey Uso coming out to make the save. While Gunther initially retreated, he returned to attack the two from behind. He then tied Jey's hand to a rope and inflicted further damage on his brother. Big Jim was left bloodied in the center of the ring when the World Heavyweight Champion was done with him.

WWE veteran Michael Cole then noted that the record-breaking Tag Team Champion would have to be rushed to the hospital.

Michael Cole also criticized Gunther's actions, noting that it was not worthy of a champion. However, The Ring General looked proud of what he did to the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champion.

The Usos reunited last week on RAW after nearly two years. Jimmy and Jey broke several tag team records, becoming the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in 2022.

