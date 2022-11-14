"Best at politics in the back" - Fans react to The Usos officially becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions  

The Usos have officially become the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history, and fans can't keep calm. Mixed reactions have been pouring in, with many praising them while others feel it's time for a change.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have surpassed The New Day's (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods) record-setting reign of 483 days to set a new benchmark. The duo has dominated their opponents since they captured the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from Rey and Dominik Mysterio on May 18th, 2021, at Money in the Bank.

Subsequently, they won the RAW Tag Team Titles from RK-Bro on SmackDown's May 20th, 2022, edition to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. They came inches close to losing their titles on the Blue brand last week, where The New Day put in their best effort to stop The Usos from surpassing their record.

However, after a back-and-forth clash, the Bloodline members retained their gold. Fans came out in droves to share their reactions on Twitter to celebrate their momentous occasion.

Many were elated to see The Usos touch this landmark and cement their position as arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. However, others took issue with Jimmy and Jey Uso's reign becoming too lengthy, with the duo relying on nefarious means to retain the gold.

Check out the mixed reactions below:

᭙𝓲ꪶꪶ ☠︎︎ @HeelBalor 🏾 We start off this morning with congratulations to the usos for becoming the longest reigning tag champs in History fantastic stuff! We start off this morning with congratulations to the usos for becoming the longest reigning tag champs in History fantastic stuff!☝🏾🎉 https://t.co/xgn0Frg6ZO

sydney @heeIusos 484+ days as tag champs. the usos now have the longest tag team championship reign. making history!! @WWEUsos 484+ days as tag champs. the usos now have the longest tag team championship reign. making history!! @WWEUsos https://t.co/8Zxpuh4IuY

sᴏᴜʟ 🎄 @ERAOFBNKS 🏽 ‍ the usos are officially the longest reign tag team champions in www history, props to them always! the usos are officially the longest reign tag team champions in www history, props to them always! ☝🏽❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/y6Vg6BP1gR

🕊J-RIDE🕊 @JayRide7

I ACKNOWLEDGED THE USOS SINCE DAY 1 @WWE Usos @WWE I'VE BEEN DOWN SINCE DAY 1 ISHI ACKNOWLEDGED THE USOS SINCE DAY 1 @WWEUsos @WWE I'VE BEEN DOWN SINCE DAY 1 ISHI ACKNOWLEDGED THE USOS SINCE DAY 1 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/CUjKz51Gck

Tshiamo Mogagabe @THETshiamoMogg1 @WWE Usos @WWE I've been saying this since 2017 and I'll die on that hill. The Usos are Then, Now and Forever the Greatest Tag Team this sport has ever seen. @WWEUsos @WWE I've been saying this since 2017 and I'll die on that hill. The Usos are Then, Now and Forever the Greatest Tag Team this sport has ever seen. https://t.co/INCEs3R6ox

Cataclyst @CataclystAlham1

The Road Warriors are the best tag team ever. Go get all the belts everywhere then you could argue that. @WWE Usos @WWE Best at politics in the back maybe lol. You all are really good but you aren't the midnight express, Steiner brothers or LOD.The Road Warriors are the best tag team ever. Go get all the belts everywhere then you could argue that. @WWEUsos @WWE Best at politics in the back maybe lol. You all are really good but you aren't the midnight express, Steiner brothers or LOD.The Road Warriors are the best tag team ever. Go get all the belts everywhere then you could argue that.

TheSpork @mattgillman1975 @btsportwwe @WWEUsos They still don't draw or are even remotely interesting. They don't sell merch like the Hardy Boyz, they aren't entertaining like The New Day, they don't dominate like Demolition. I will rank them over The Killer Bees and Strike Force. @btsportwwe @WWEUsos They still don't draw or are even remotely interesting. They don't sell merch like the Hardy Boyz, they aren't entertaining like The New Day, they don't dominate like Demolition. I will rank them over The Killer Bees and Strike Force. https://t.co/QYyH6TcIDY

Berkan @Berkancal2 @btsportwwe @WWEUsos Usos SUCK and are the Most Boring Tag Team im history along with the new day. !!!! Nobody Cares and Roman sucks too @btsportwwe @WWEUsos Usos SUCK and are the Most Boring Tag Team im history along with the new day. !!!! Nobody Cares and Roman sucks too

Jason R Lloyd💀✒ @JRLloyd7 @btsportwwe @WWEUsos The fact that is, you now need an amazing team to dethrone them or atleast take one set of belts off them like roman. Same and KO are a perfect team, imperium would be another. And maybe if there was a good team from NXT. Like with roman, Everyone wants cody- sure but 1 belt. @btsportwwe @WWEUsos The fact that is, you now need an amazing team to dethrone them or atleast take one set of belts off them like roman. Same and KO are a perfect team, imperium would be another. And maybe if there was a good team from NXT. Like with roman, Everyone wants cody- sure but 1 belt.

Bully Ray thinks The Usos is the best tag team in WWE history

Since winning gold, Jimmy and Jey Uso have drawn praise for their work. Now that they have become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champs, Bully Ray went as far as to say they were the best duo in the company's history.

On the upcoming edition of Busted Open Radio, Ray made this comment, which is sure to become a major talk of discussion among fans.

For those unaware, Bully, alongside Bubba Ray, was a part of The Dudley Boyz, one of the most celebrated and coveted tag teams in WWE history. As such, this kind of praise from a tag team wrestling genius speaks volumes of what The Usos have achieved through their work.

Do you think The Usos are the greatest tag team today? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes