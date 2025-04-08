WWE RAW Results: Top champs defeated; Paul Heyman attacked; Rey Mysterio to face controversial star at WrestleMania (4/7/25)

Adam Pearce kicked off WWE RAW and called out IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania, which is now a Triple threat match. Bianca said that she didn't care that Rhea had forced her way into the title match and that she wasn't scared of her.

Rhea said that she wasn't scared either, and they both signed the contract before IYO looked like she was walking out. Instead, SKY got up on the ropes and took Rhea and Bianca out with a big dive before signing the contract and walking out with her title.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (April 7, 2024):

Lyra Valkyria def. Bayley to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship

The Creed Brothers & El Grande Americano def. LWO

The New Day def. The War Raiders via DQ

Penta def. Dominik Mysterio

WWE RAW Results: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley - Women's Intercontinental Championship match

Bayley tried for some early roll-ups before getting a big knee. The champ hit a Northern Lights suplex before sending Bayley outside and hitting a dropkick through the ropes.

Bayley got a big counter at ringside and hit the Bayley to Belly suplex on the floor. Back in the ring, Lyra Valkyria got a big suplex of her own for a near fall before The Role Model locked in the Boston Crab. Lyra countered the Roseplant and got a rollup for the win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Bayley to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW

Grade: B

Ludwig Kaiser was in an interview and said that if Adam Pearce didn't find him a WrestleMania opponent soon, there would be repercussions.

AJ Styles was backstage when Karrion Kross came in and said that he wanted to help AJ win at WrestleMania since "if he loses, they all lose." AJ instead challenged Kross to a match before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results: LWO vs. The Creed Brothers & El Grande Americano

Brutus and Cruz Del Toro kicked off the match, and tags were made early on with LWO in control with a double team move on Julius. All six competitors were in the ring, and American Made was sent into three of the corners before LWO hit big splashes and sent them outside for triple dives.

American Made came back with triple suplexes in the ring as the match went on. Dragon Lee was caught in a headlock in he ring before coming back with a double stomp. El Grande tried for a rollup before being caught in a big double-team move. Dragon Lee got a big powerbomb, but Julius broke up the pin.

Joaquin Wilde and Del Toro cleared the Creed Brothers from the ring and hit big dives before Ivy Nile handed Grande something that looked like a piece of metal. Grande put the weapon under his mask and hit a headbutt on Rey Mysterio and then a top rope headbutt on Lee for the win.

Result: The Creed Brothers & El Grande Americano def. LWO on RAW

Grade: B+

Gunther was out next on RAW, and the fans cheered for Jey Uso instead as he made his way to the ring. Jey's music hit, and he emerged from the crowd wearing black and looked far from his usual cheerful self as he stepped in the ring.

Jey talked about telling his mom that Jimmy was in the hospital with 15 stitches on his forehead. Jey's mom asked him why he didn't protect Jimmy, and Jey told her that he was afraid.

Jey then added he had a realization later on, and it was that he wasn't afraid of Gunther anymore. He was going to get payback for himself and his family at WrestleMania by dethroning Gunther as the champ.

WWE RAW Results: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day - WWE World Tag Team Championship match

Ivar and Kofi Kingston kicked off the match, and the champs were in control early on. Xavier Woods got some big strikes on Ivar in the corner before tags were made, and Erik took down the New Day with a powerbomb and some double-team moves.

Woods broke up the pin attempt but was sent outside before he came back with a steel chair. Ivar snatched the chair away from Woods and hit him with it before the ref called the match.

Result: The New Day def. The War Raiders via DQ

The New Day hit Ivar in the head with the steel chair and drove Erik into the corner with a steel chair in there. Ivar was tossed over the barricades outside before they trapped Erik's neck in a steel chair in the ring.

Officials came out and stopped Woods from hitting a dive on Erik before RAW moved on.

Grade: C

Rey Mysterio was backstage and told Adam Pearce that he wanted to face El Grande Americano at WrestleMania. Pearce agreed and made the match official before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results: Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

Penta got a big superkick early on before Dominik countered a big move and hit the Mexican Destroyer himself. Penta took the 619, but got his knees up for the splash. Penta hit the Sacrifice arm snap before getting the Penta Driver for the easy win.

Result: Penta def. Dominik Mysterio

Carlito and Dom attacked Penta and hit a backstabber before Bron Breakker showed up to make the save. Breakker took Carlito out with a spear on the ramp before getting another spear on Dom in the ring.

Penta was still in the ring and took a spear as well before Breakker was done. Finn Balor showed up from behind and got the takedown on Bron before holding up the title in the ring.

Grade: C-

Chad Gable was out next with American Made and talked up El Grande Americano, saying that the superstar would defeat Rey Mysterio easily at WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman made his way and got in the ring and started off by saying that he will always be loyal to his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Secondly, he will always be loyal to his best friend, CM Punk.

Seth Rollins showed up and asked Heyman whose side he was on. Rollins said that Paul was neither and that Roman didn't respect or care about him. Seth reminded Paul about his fallout with The Bloodline and how Roman never came to rescue him from Solo Sikoa.

Solo and his boys put Heyman through a table in front of his family, and neither Roman nor Punk came out to help him. Seth said that CM Punk wasn't the first choice for WarGames, Rollins was. Punk only took the match to get a favor from Heyman.

Rollins said that Paul was in a tough spot and should remove himself from the situation and let the three of them settle it. Seth said that he could easily remove Paul from the situation with a quick stomp to the back of the head.

Rollins taunted and shoved Heyman in the ring, and the latter shouted back and told Seth not to put his hands on him. Seth sent Heyman into the corner before CM Punk came out and attacked Rollins.

Punk beat Rollins down to ringside and set his head up on the steel steps before trying for a stomp, but Seth ran into the ring. Back inside, Rollins got the stomp on Punk and took him out.

It looked like Rollins was about to hit the stomp on Paul as well, but he stopped and said that now Heyman owed him one before retreating as WWE RAW went off the air.

