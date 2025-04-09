Gunther breaks character to single out major WWE name for influencing his career

Gunther is often cited as an old-school WWE villain. His mantra is "the mat is sacred," as he values the business in its purest form.

The Austrian wrestler has openly spoken about the WWE product before, stating that it is not exactly his forte. This is because the sports entertainment giant relies more on character and story-driven content as opposed to wrestling. Be that as it may, he alluded to Triple H's influence in his career since moving to America.

WWE's YouTube channel shared a new video on the special occasion of Triple H's induction into the Hall of Fame. The Ring General broke character and credited The Game for instilling confidence in him. He noted that it was the Chief Content Officer who urged him to retain his innate personality and helped him make it work for a new demographic.

"I think the most important thing [Triple H] got to me was how do I have confidence in my potential. Especially in WWE, being from Europe and coming up a totally different way in my wrestling career than most of the people here do. Just to realize that I can be a significant player and don't have to change for that. He always encouraged me to be me and stay true to myself. One of the most important things in my career. He was there to tell me — it's good how you are, and that's what we need, what we want," Gunther said. [From 2:55 to 3:24]

Gunther has been the World Heavyweight Champion since SummerSlam 2024. He will defend the belt against 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Jim Cornette feels Gunther will not get hurt from losing to Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania

In 2024, Sami Zayn handed Gunther his first main roster loss at WrestleMania XL, ending the latter's Intercontinental Championship reign at 666 days. With the way his storyline with Jey Uso is going, The Ring General may be losing his second straight match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite this, WWE legend Jim Cornette feels the World Heavyweight Champion will not be affected by it because he is already an established name, while Jey Uso is not. However, Jey has a massive fan following, so Uso needs the win more. Cornette also feels Main Event Jey will beat Gunther to a pulp at the Show of Shows.

