Legend defends Gunther ahead of potential fate at WrestleMania 41

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will defend his title against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Some feel neither man can afford a loss, but legend Jim Cornette says The Ring General will walk away unscathed if he did.

Jey Uso has endured punishment for the past several weeks. The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner will be damaged if he loses to Gunther at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. On the contrary, the champion is an established name already and could simply move on to something else if he fell to Main Event Jey at The Show of Shows.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the legend discussed Gunther's hunt for blood from RAW last week. The Ring General destroyed Jey's twin brother, Jimmy, amplifying the storyline to another level of intensity. Cornette noted that at this point, Roman Reigns' former Right Hand Man has to win a The Show of Shows.

"If [Jey Uso] is not winning the belt at WrestleMania, then Jey has been significantly damaged as an attraction to me. However, if he does win the belt at WrestleMania, at this point, I don't know if it hurts Gunther. It might be time for Gunther to do something else. But he's kind of established at this point. He always turns in a bravura performance, whereas Jey needs to win the big one because he is a lot of gimmick, flash, music, and YEET, and not a lot of let-me-see-this-guy-wrestle-for-30-minutes-hard," Jim Cornette said. [From 05:46 to 06:22]

For the Austrian, a potential loss to Jey Uso would mark his second straight loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All after dropping the Intercontinental Championship last year to Sami Zayn.

Jim Cornette gives another reason why Jey Uso has to beat Gunther at WrestleMania 41

The World Heavyweight Championship match is not going to main event on either night of WrestleMania 41. While Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will get to do that on Night One, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena is arguably the biggest storyline heading into the show. WWE has revolved the main event — most likely Night Two — around the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Jim Cornette feels that if John Cena wins the belt, it will end the show on a sour note for live fans, so Jey Uso's crowning moment early on can balance this potential booking decision.

"I don't think it needs to end the show to get a massive feel-good moment. It [also] depends on what [the WWE] is doing [with the main event]. Whatever night Jey Uso and Gunther match will be on, make [the fans] feel good, especially if what goes on after does not make them feel good." [From 9:17 to 9:48]

After The Ring General decimated Jimmy Uso last week, it will be interesting to see how Main Event Jey responds tonight on RAW.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author Joel Varughese Joel has been a WWE news writer at Sportskeeda for the last 2 years. Always having a penchant for writing, he worked as an independent screenwriter and a copy/content writer for almost 2 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Joel’s pro-wrestling knowledge comes from hours of watching it from a young age. His favorite wrestler is Shawn Michaels, but if he could go back in time to The Attitude Era, he would like to manage Chris Jericho and advise him to cut his hair and portray a character similar to Javier Bardem in the movie “No Country for Old Men,” something which Jericho later pulled off in 2008.



Besides Michaels, Joel is also a fan of Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. His current favorites are Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre.



Joel is a team man and works closely with his colleagues, conducts thorough research, and only relies on top pro-wrestling sources for information. His well-researched news reports have received close to 10 million reads till date.



When not following pro wrestling, Joel can be found designing built spaces, auditioning for films, working out, spending time with family and watching movies. Know More