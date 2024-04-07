Sami Zayn breaks silence after ending Gunther's historic title reign at WWE WrestleMania 40 

Sami Zayn sent an emotional message after dethroning Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Ring General held the prestigious title for 666 days, defeating many top names along the way. However, his title reign ended at the hands of Zayn who was trained by Chad Gable for the big match. The Underdog from the Underground also became the first man on the main roster to pin Gunther.

Sami Zayn was visibly emotional after the massive victory as he sent a heartfelt message in the post-match interview.

"When you do something big, sometimes, it’s really hard to reconcile with what's on the other side of that because you might have to come face the fact that it might not be as big or as good or you might be not as big, as good and the shadows that are behind you can seem like they’re bigger than anything that’s ahead. I hope I’m not being overdramatic when I say I needed this. I needed this more than I can put into words. More than you know. You talk about that self-doubt, some of it was on television and you saw for yourself. A lot of it, you don’t see," Sami Zayn said. [0:57 - 1:39]

The former Bloodline member also gave props to Gunther for an incredible title reign.

"To end this historic Intercontinental Title reign, look hats off to Gunther, probably the most physical match I have ever been in. I tapped into something that I didn’t even know I had in me," Sami Zayn said. [1:48 - 2:02]

You can watch the full video below:

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the Canadian star's future.

Sami Zayn also ended The Usos' record-breaking run last year at WWE WrestleMania

Sami Zayn ending Gunther's 666-day Intercontinental Championship run came as a shock to many people. However, this was not the first time that the former Bloodline member ended a historic title reign. Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39 to end their run as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The duo's title reign was short-lived, however, as they lost the titles to The Judgment Day which was followed by KO moving to SmackDown. The Prizefighter will also be in action on Night Two of WrestleMania XL where he will face Logan Paul and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship.

