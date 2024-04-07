Record-breaking 666-day run ends at WrestleMania 40

A major record has ended at WrestleMania 40. In the co-main event, a massive 666-day run has come to an epic conclusion at the hands of one superstar who is considered one of WWE's biggest underdogs.

Gunther was Intercontinental Champion for just shy of two years. For 22 months or 666 days, he set the record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, breaking The Honky Tonk Man's decades-long record. However, Sami Zayn has now done the unthinkable.

At WrestleMania 40, Sami Zayn's story would come to fruition in one of the highlight matches of the night as he managed to do what nobody could in two years - pinning The Ring General clean to become the new Intercontinental Champion:

It is history for Sami Zayn, who has won his fourth Intercontinental Championship. There was a big story heading into this - one filled with mind games. It was personal as Sami Zayn enlisted the help of Chad Gable - the man who arguably came closest to dethroning Gunther in the summer of 2023.

Heading to the ring at WrestleMania 40, Sami Zayn encountered his wife and son, Chad Gable, and then Kevin Owens - all of whom gave him the greatest encouragement possible.

It paid off in a big way, but one can't take away from the incredible run that Gunther has had.

