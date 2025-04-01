WWE employee proposes unprecedented "sink or swim" booking for Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41

It is a David and Goliath story, and one can safely say that Jey Uso is in an unenviable position heading into a collision course with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

The Ring General has lived up to his word that his challenger will endure "10 weeks of hell," and this past Monday was the latest example. He decimated and bloodied Jey's twin, Jimmy Uso while having the former cuffed to the ring ropes. With the drama having escalated, WWE employee Sam Roberts wonders if Triple H would be bold enough to book this match as the WrestleMania 41 Night Two main event.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts admitted it is hard to fathom Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena not closing out Night Two but noted it is not out of the realm of possibility. He backed up this statement by pointing to a potential win for Cena, which would end The Show of Shows on a sour note.

"You want to create the biggest sink or swim moment for Jey Uso. You want to create the biggest potential moment, where this could either go horribly wrong or horribly right. [The WWE] could close with Gunther and Jey," Sam Roberts said. [From 46:37 to 46:58]

Since the fall of 2023, Jey Uso has slowly but surely morphed into one of the biggest babyface stars on the WWE roster. However, he has always been shy of the proverbial glass ceiling, seemingly unable to break it.

Jey Uso does not care about his position on the WrestleMania 41 match card

For Jey Uso, the upcoming title match against Gunther is his biggest test. He is focused on the most important aspect of this opportunity and does not care about his position on the card. It is not even about winning the belt.

Roman Reigns' former Right Hand Man has admitted that he has not lived up to his "Main Event" monicker by putting on memorable performances. He took responsibility for last year's underwhelming performance against his brother, Jimmy Uso, on The Show of Shows.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, the 2025 Royal Rumble winner asserted that putting on the best show is what matters most to him:

"WrestleMania, Night One or Night Two, whichever match I’m on. I don’t care if I’m on last, I don’t care if I open it up. I’m going to go out there and they’re going to remember my match, so that’s all I’m focused on. This is a once-in-a-lifetime shot. That’s how I’m looking at it, because this might not ever, ever come back around in my career."

The WWE Universe loves the YEET Master something fierce. WrestleMania 41 is his opportunity to establish his position in the company as the main event. Could Jey Uso live up to the expected standard?

