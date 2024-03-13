"Hunter and Shawn will do it the right way," "WWE sign him" - Fans react to former AEW star's dig at his booking

An AEW star posted a cryptic message on social media following his release from the Jacksonville-based company. The star in question is Mike Santana.

Santana was a part of the Proud & Powerful tag team alongside Ortiz. The duo debuted at the AEW All Out 2019 Pay-Per-View and immediately joined The Inner Circle on Dynamite's inaugural episode. Later, in 2023, the tag team parted ways due to creative differences.

Mike wanted a singles push in AEW, which was seemingly denied. This created a rift between the duo. He left the Jacksonville-based promotion in early March 2024, ending his almost five-year tenure at AEW.

Recently, Santana took to X/Twitter to post a cryptic message, seemingly directed towards his AEW departure.

"Just saying..."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Perhaps Santana took a shot at Tony Khan for not providing him a singles push. Following the tweet, fans advised the star to sign with WWE, where he would be valued.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mike can certainly think about joining the Stamford-based promotion in the coming future.

Mike Santana breaks silence after his AEW departure

Following his departure from AEW, Mike Santana recently broke his silence to express gratitude for the opportunities that he was provided within the Jacksonville-based promotion.

He took to social media to share a heartfelt and inspiring message to his fans.

"It's been 5 years full of ups and downs, but above all it taught me so much about myself and this business. I'm thankful for the opportunity I was given to be a part of history at the ground level. I can say that lIl forever be a part of that legacy right at day one."

Santana went on:

"But as you know, there comes a time in life where you have to make decisions and take a bet on yourself. We only get one chance at this life thing and life is about taking risks. You'll never know your true potential unless you really put it to work. I'm a big believer in 'When one door closes, a bigger door opens' and im so excited for what the future holds for me."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell which promotion Santana will land on.