Former AEW star seemingly takes a shot at Tony Khan after recent departure

A former AEW star has seemingly fired a shot at the promotion on social media. This comes mere days following his release from the company. This would be Santana.

The former Inner Circle member made his return from injury back in August at All In. He was reportedly unhappy with his booking as his singles run following his return never took off. A few days ago, reports came in saying he was set to depart from All Elite Wrestling.

On Twitter, Santana shared a quote which could be assumed to be regarding his time with AEW.

He quoted a message with the words

The message in the image added in the tweet read: If you stay in the same environment that doesn't recognize your value, you will shrink into box they put you in.

Santana's message following his AEW release

Following his departure from All Elite Wrestling, Santa had a few words to say about his time with the promotion, and his future in the professional wrestling industry.

On Twitter, he posted his full message as he was grateful for all that went down in the past five years. He was still proud to be a part of AEW's legacy and its humble beginning.

"It's been 5 years full of ups and downs, but above all, it taught me so much about myself and this business. I'm thankful for the opportunity I was given to be a part of history at the ground level. I can say that lIl forever be a part of that legacy right at day one."

"But as you know, there comes a time in life where you have to make decisions and take a bet on yourself. We only get one chance at this life thing and life is about taking risks. You'll never know your true potential unless you really put it to work. I'm a big believer in 'When one door closes, a bigger door opens,' and I'm so excited for what the future holds for me," posted Santana.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Santana, but seeing as there was a lot of attention on him before his AEW debut, there is still a possibility for a major promotion to sign him.

