Recently released star was unhappy in AEW - Reports

The landscape of AEW has changed drastically in the past few months. While the company has seen the debuts of top stars such as Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay, there have been some roster cuts as well. One of those released AEW stars recently revealed that he was unhappy during his time in the company.

Mike Santana made a name for himself in All Elite Wrestling when he joined The Inner Circle along with his tag team partner Ortiz. As part of the Inner Circle, Santana and Ortiz were involved in some major feuds and storylines.

However, as time went on, Santana's role in Tony Khan's promotion continued to dwindle until he was reduced to making a few sporadic appearances for the company.

Recently, it was reported that Mike Santana was released from the company, and now more reports are pouring in about the former All Elite Wrestling star.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Mike Santana wasn't happy with Tony Khan's promotion for a long time now. Apparently, he wanted a singles push for a while and when it didn't happen, he asked for his release.

"WON: Mike Santana hadn't been happy in AEW for a long time. He was wanting a singles push and it wasn’t materializing, so he just wanted out."

Expand Tweet

AEW fired Kevin Kelly over recent social media posts

AEW's roster took a hit for a second time in recent weeks, as Santana wasn't the only one to depart the company. It looks like Kevin Kelly is also no longer an AEW commentator.

PWTorch recently reported that Tony Khan's promotion fired the commentator after his recent series of posts on social media. The company also mentioned that Kelly's subpar performance as a commentator contributed to his termination. Tony Schiavone will assume the role of lead play-by-play commentator for Collision.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Kelly recently took to social media to fire shots at fellow commentator Ian Riccaboni. The posts also voiced his frustration over being benched by the company despite, in his words, being the best.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Kevin Kelly, but given his experience in the wrestling business, he should have no problem finding work elsewhere.

What are your thoughts on Santana and Kevin Kelly leaving All Elite Wrestling? Sound off using the discuss button.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE