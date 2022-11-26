"Hunter will act on it" - Wrestling legend believes Triple H could convince controversial AEW star to return to WWE

Could Triple H and CM Punk mend their relationship and end up reuniting in WWE? Former personality Teddy Long had his say on this matter.

The Second City Saint left WWE after a major falling out with the company's executives, including Vince McMahon and Triple H. He has said a number of derogatory things about both of them and the company. This makes a jump from AEW to WWE highly unlikely.

In an interview conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Teddy Long discussed his thoughts on a potential reconciliation between Triple H and CM Punk.

"These are two grown men, and I think that they can sit down and they can talk and they can settle their differences," Long said. "If Hunter sees that there's money still in CM Punk, then Hunter will act on it. And I think CM Punk, like I said, ain't a guy out here looking for a job. I think he just wants to be treated right, and whatever angle or push they're going to give him, he just wants to have them do it right ... I think they could bury the hatchet, and I think it would work. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

While unlikely, a reunion between Punk and the Stamford-based promotion would certainly break the wrestling internet.

Triple H discussed the safety standards in place for WWE Survivor Series

Triple H will switch up the formula for WWE Survivor Series this year. Instead of the traditional five-on-five elimination tag matches, we will get to witness the WarGames match stipulation instead. Speaking to The Ringer, Triple H stated that the matches won't be excessively dangerous.

"I don’t think it’s necessary. If we have talent that gets [cut open], usually you’ll see them roll out, and they’ll get looked at to make sure that there’s nothing dangerous. I’m just of the opinion right now, given the state of the world and the pandemic, and at the end of the day, what we do is dangerous enough without intentionally making it more dangerous," he said.

The men's WarGames match will see The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) take on The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

The women's match will see Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch) attempt to slay Team Bayley (Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley).

