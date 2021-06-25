"Hurry up" - Paul Wight wants AEW to book him in a match with dream opponent 

AEW commentator Paul Wight wants to get his hands on dream opponent Shaquille O'Neal, saying the match needs to happen soon before it becomes "yesterday's news."

Paul Wight is yet to step into the squared circle in Tony Khan's promotion despite being earlier revealed as both a broadcaster and an in-ring talent for AEW. Fans have clamored to see Wight lock horns with some of the biggest stars in AEW, though the promotion seems to be holding on for some reason.

In a recent interview with Miami Herald, Paul Wight discussed a possible showdown with Shaquille O'Neal among numerous topics. The AEW star stated that he hopes the match takes place soon as it has been teased for years now.

Wight explained that either the bout should not go down if it can't live up to the hype or should happen soon before fan interest dwindles.

"I hope so at some point. It's been the biggest tease ever between Shaq vs. me for how many years. At some point, you either never do it because you can't live up to the tease or we need to hurry up and do it before it gets to be yesterday's news," said Paul Wight. (H/T - Fightful)

Wight and Shaquille O'Neal's match was first teased on an episode of RAW in 2009, where the basketball veteran served as a special guest referee in a tag team match involving the former Big Show.

Shaq and Wight had another interaction at WrestleMania 32, where they participated in the Andre The Giant Battle Memorial.

Paul Wight praises Shaquille O'Neal for his recent performance in AEW

Paul Wight lavished praise on Shaquille O'Neal's performance on the March 3rd episode of AEW Dynamite, where he teamed up with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Please send our condolences to the tables #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OFY9v94zWw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021

Apart from Shaq, Wight stated that the other competitors in the bout also did a great job. He concluded by saying that he's hopeful and looking forward to wrestling Shaq in AEW soon.

It was a great match. I thought Shaq did a great job with that match. Cody did as well. I saw Cody did a lot of things in that match that he used to do against me. I was thinking, 'I've seen Cody fight the same way against another tall guy.' Shaq did great. Jade did great too, that was one of her first matches. It was a big match for Jade and Red Velvet. The whole thing came off really good for everybody involved. Hopefully, I'll get to wrestle Shaq, but who knows. The powers that be and the way the world works, hopefully. What I do need to talk to Shaq about is getting me a Krispy Kreme franchise." said Paul Wight

Though there's no clarity about Shaq's wrestling future, an AEW return cannot be ruled out since his first outing in the promotion received such an empathic response from fans and critics alike.

