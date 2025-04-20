Hurt Syndicate member mocks Hulk Hogan with obscene gesture

The Hurt Syndicate is one of AEW's top factions. One of its members recently mocked WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Former United States Champion MVP currently leads the stable in All Elite Wrestling.

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. However, the legend is also considered one of the most controversial ones. Many stars have shared their dislike for The Immortal One, including AEW star MVP.

On his Instagram story, MVP gave Hulk Hogan's poster the finger and posted it. You can check out the NSFW story here.

Hulk Hogan's last WWE appearance was on the January 6, 2025, edition of RAW.

Seth Rollins shares his honest feelings about Hulk Hogan

Seth Rollins has had some major issues with stars such as CM Punk and Logan Paul. The former World Heavyweight Champion has also made his feelings clear about Hogan.

Speaking on Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast, The Visionary revealed that he appreciates what Hogan has done for professional wrestling. However, he doesn't respect his controversial remarks and comments about other talents and issues. Rollins indirectly said he has no time for The Immortal due to his remarks.

"It's just like any other relationship, if you are not a good person, and it's in your moral ethic to not treat everyone with the same respect regardless of what they do, or where they come from, or the color of their skin, like I got no time for you," said Seth Rollins. "I got respect for everything you've done for my business, I really appreciate that but as a person, we're probably not going to hang out. It just is what it is. I just don't think whether he hasn't changed his personal beliefs, or he hasn't taken the time to honestly make amends for some of the things he has said and done.

We will have to wait and see if The Hulkster makes a return to WWE programming this year.

