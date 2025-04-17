Seth Rollins makes his feelings clear about Hulk Hogan and says a "profound apology" is needed: "You dug your own grave man"

Seth Rollins has made his feelings clear about Hulk Hogan. He's openly called out the star's actions and spoken about the numerous issues surrounding the controversial legend over his past actions and how he has not done enough.

Rollins appeared on the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast, where he talked about the controversies surrounding Hulk Hogan's comments in the past and whether he felt that the WWE legend had done enough to make amends.

Seth also opened up on the issues that Hulk Hogan had created. He opened by saying that he respected him for what he had done for the business and that Hogan had been big for him. However, his actions over time changed that and Rollins said that if the star didn't respect others based on where they came from or the color of their skin, then he had no time for them.

He called out the WWE Hall of Famer, saying that he felt the star had not taken the time to change his personal beliefs or honestly make amends for the things that he had said and done.

"It's just like any other relationship, if you are not a good person, and it's in your moral ethic to not treat everyone with the same respect regardless of what they do, or where they come from, or the color of their skin, like I got no time for you," said Seth Rollins. "I got respect for everything you've done for my business, I really appreciate that but as a person, we're probably not going to hang out. It just is what it is. I just don't think whether he hasn't changed his personal beliefs, or he hasn't taken the time to honestly make amends for some of the things he has said and done. I don't know which it is, maybe it's both, maybe it's one more than the other. I don't know. But you put those two things together, you kinda have dug your own grave man." (41:10 - 42:03)

The former Shield member went on to say that if Hulk Hogan didn't want to make that progress in his own life, then Seth Rollins was just a person who did not want to associate with him.

"If you don't feel like you want to make that progress in your life with people around you, then I'm a person that's just not the kind of person I want to associate with." (42:03 - 42:17)

Seth Rollins on what Hulk Hogan needs to do to change the pattern

He talked about how the Hall of Famer needed to change his behavior. Seth Rollins spoke up on the questions Hogan needed to ask himself and the steps that he needed to take to change the way his thinking worked when made those comments. He also delved into how important it was that Hogan stepped away from this.

"Firstly, you got to change the way you think. To use the kind of language that he used and in the way that he used it, that's just not acceptable. And that to me is your mind that tells what's the way you think. First of all, you need to look at yourself in the mirror and realize that's not okay. You need to realize that you need to think differently, and how do you get yourself there, what process do you need to take to get yourself to 'What am I doing, why am I acting this way, why I am thinking this way?'" (42:22 - 42:51)

Seth went on to say that Hulk needed to apologize, profoundly apologize. If he didn't, then he does not have time for Hogan. He said that the star was not an old-timer who dunked on the business and that if he just thought about it and came and apologized by talking about his mistakes, then it would help him build the kind of relationships with people who had now turned their backs on him.

