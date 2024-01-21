"I accept" - 270-pound star responds after Jon Moxley puts the entire AEW locker room on notice

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently called out the entire roster upon his return on the latest episode of Collision. A prominent star has now responded to Moxley's promo.

The star in question is Powerhouse Hobbs. He is currently a part of the Don Callis Family in All Elite Wrestling. On this week's episode of Collision, Jon Moxley made his comeback to AEW TV after weeks of absence. The Purveyor of Violence took on Shane Taylor in a one-on-one match.

After a back-and-forth physical encounter, Jon Moxley secured the victory over Taylor via submission. Following his win, the Blackpool Combat Club member put the entire AEW roster on notice with an impactful promo. Moxley said he was hungry, inviting any star to step up and face him inside the ring.

On Twitter, Powerhouse Hobbs responded to Moxley's promo with a two-word message:

"I accept," he wrote.

You can view Hobbs' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the 270-pound star's latest tweet will lead to a rivalry between the Don Callis Family and the Blackpool Combat Club in the coming weeks.

Do you want to see Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.