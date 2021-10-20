"I agree with him 100%" - WWE Hall of Famer gives his honest opinion of AEW, thoughts on Eric Bischoff's recent comments [Exclusive]

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has given his take on AEW and has provided his honest opinion on the promotion. Brisco stated that he doesn't look at AEW the same way he looked at WCW, though fans continue to compare the two companies.

The competition between Tony Khan's promotion and WWE continues to heat up, with the spotlight mostly focusing on the battle for TV ratings. In the latest escalation of this war, WWE SmackDown briefly went head-to-head with AEW Rampage last week.

While speaking on the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Brisco brought up Eric Bischoff's comments about Khan and suggested that fans should personally check them out.

Brisco went on to say that he agrees with the former RAW General Manager's comments regarding AEW. Bischoff criticized the way Khan has approached the competition with WWE by saying that the promotion's haven't really went to war yet. Brisco also stated that the company has many talented stars on its roster.

"I agree with [Bischoff] 100%," said Brisco. "Do I agree that there are a lot of talented kids over there? Oh man, there are some great talented kids over there. Great talent, nothing against the talent. The kids are doing what the gotta do and I love wrestling, I love every form of wrestling. I'm a wrestling junkie. Do they go too damn fast? Hell yes. I love the talent over there."

AEW recently went head-to-head with SmackDown

As previously mentioned, WWE SmackDown competed with AEW Rampage last week. The AEW Rampage Buy In featured a dream match between Minoru Suzuki and Bryan Danielson, among other exciting bouts. Rampage itselt offered viewers the chance to see CM Punk, Chris Jericho and other stars compete.

SmackDown, on the other hand, had the likes of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, appear on the Supersized show. In the main event, reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch competed against Sasha Banks.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Let’s go @AEW fans! I’m excited to see head-to-head half hour numbers from last Friday, soon we’ll know. Most of all, I’m looking forward to another great weekend of wrestling this weekend! See you for #AEWRampage Friday + #AEWDynamite one more Saturday before back to Wednesdays! Let’s go @AEW fans! I’m excited to see head-to-head half hour numbers from last Friday, soon we’ll know. Most of all, I’m looking forward to another great weekend of wrestling this weekend! See you for #AEWRampage Friday + #AEWDynamite one more Saturday before back to Wednesdays!

SmackDown won the general viewership battle, but Rampage outdrew WWE in the key demographic when the two shows directly went head-to-head. With this step forward for AEW, it's clear that the battle between the two companies is just getting started.

