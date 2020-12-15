"I agree with him" - Darby Allin on Jim Ross' controversial comments about the wrestling in AEW (Exclusive)

Darby Allin is currently enjoying the best phase of his career as the face of TNT wrestling, and his future looks bright in the promotion as we approach the new year.

Riju Dasgupta, SK Wrestling's Assistant Manager for Combat Sports, caught up with the AEW TNT Champion for an engaging interview. During the chat, Darby Allin was asked about Jim Ross' recent comments about the wrestling in AEW.

In case you didn't know, Jim Ross ruffled quite a few feathers recently with his statements about certain acrobatic spots often seen in modern-day wrestling. Jim Ross has always been critical about the over-reliance on high spots for the pops. He specifically spoke about the dive outside the ring during a recent edition of the Grilling JR podcast.

Jim Ross called it a 'trapeze act' and said that wrestlers don't stand to gain any advantage by executing the spot. Ross even pulled up an AEW wrestler and explained to the talent about why the spot doesn't make any sense.

Ross had the following to say about the spot in question:

"I told a kid the other day in AEW, and I said all you guys do the same f****** spot, you go to the outside, you cluster up like quail you stand together friend and foe side-by-side so you can catch some leaping idiot going over the top who never wins with this move. They never gain an advantage with this move. You know the 'holy s** t' chants is what got that going, I think. They love to hear it, 'holy sh*t, holy sh**, 'this is awesome.' It's a spot, folks; it's a trapeze act."

A backstage report from WrestlingNews.co revealed that some wrestlers in AEW weren't happy with Jim Ross ripping the roster in public.

Darby Allin, however, is on the same page as Jim Ross.

When asked about the veteran announcer's opinions, Darby Allin kept it simple by stating that he loves Jim Ross and agrees with him.

Riju Dasgupta: So Jim Ross recently made some comments about certain acrobatic spots, and I would like to know your thoughts on it.

Darby Allin: "I love Jim Ross, and I agree with him."

Darby Allin also spoke in length about the possibility of having Sting as his manager, Kenny Omega, Shaq in AEW, the current landscape of pro wrestling, the match he wants in IMPACT Wrestling, and more.

