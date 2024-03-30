"I would agree with Kenny Omega" - Dutch Mantell reacts to AEW star's bold claim about WWE Hall of Famer

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently reacted to AEW star Kenny Omega's comments on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

During a recent Twitch stream, The Cleaner declared the former WWE Champion Kurt Angle as his all-time favorite wrestler. Angle then took to his Twitter/X account to post a heartwarming messing for the AEW star.

Recently, Dutch Mantell chimed in at Kenny's comments about Kurt. Speaking on the latest edition of Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the veteran concurred with Omega's assessment of The Olympian Gold Medalist.

I totally agree. Kurt can do all styles. He can do technical; he can do brawling. Like Kenny said, he wasn't afraid to do anything that would embarrass himself. Which to the fan, watching it, because Kurt had a way of just looking like he was embarrassed, and he just did great stuff,'' he added.

Mantell added that Kurt Angle's ability to make a 20-minute match an enjoyable spectacle set him apart.

"See, Kurt's matches... a 20-minute match... you think, watching wrestling for 20 minutes is just a spot here, back and forth, back and forth, but Kurt could take that and make that 20 minutes seem like five. because it would be that enjoyable; things you enjoy, and Kurt, he had it down to a T. I would agree with Kenny Omega. He's probably the best I have ever seen!" he said. [1:03 - 1;05]

Kenny Omega responds to fans' criticism of his mic skills

During his recent Twitch stream, The Cleaner responded to fans' criticism of his promo-cutting skills and comparison with The Rock.

The former AEW World Champion defended himself by reminding his critics that he had sold out arenas in the past due to his compelling storytelling skills. Omega also lambasted fans for comparing him with The Great One.

“You’re trying to tell a guy who sold out 45,000 seaters with my story telling. You’re trying to tell me that I don’t know how to tell stories? Because I don’t have a yelling promo voice? Then you’re going to say, ‘Yeah, well, The Rock sold more!' Yeah, he f**king did! He’s The God Da*n Rock! But I’m not f**king bad myself!” he said.

Kenny Omega is currently out of action because of health issues. It will be interesting to see when he returns to in-ring action.

Please credit Storytime with Dutch Mantell and give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the first quote in this article.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Is Kurt Angle the GOAT? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion