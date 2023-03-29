"I ain't doing that" - Jon Moxley turned down major AEW match

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is known for being a no-nonsense character inside the squared circle, which might explain why he refused to take part in a very famous gimmick match.

The match in question was the annual Stadium Stampede. The gimmick match made its debut at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view and seems to be a staple of the event. It also made an appearance at the 2021 incarnation of the show.

However, there wasn't a third Stadium Stampede. Instead, AEW opted to host the first-ever "Anarchy in the Arena" match between the Jericho Appreciation Society, the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Anarchy in the Arena and letting Wild Thing play ECW style will forever be one of the coolest things AEW ever did.



Anarchy in the Arena and letting Wild Thing play ECW style will forever be one of the coolest things AEW ever did.https://t.co/WXc7jvtawt

Many fans questioned what prompted this change. Speaking on Renee Paquette's podcast, "The Sessions," Jon Moxley stated that he is always up for doing something different as long as it makes sense for his character. This led to him flat-out refusing to take part in the Stadium Stampede.

“That was the whole idea behind Anarchy in the Arena (at Double or Nothing). They wanted do a Stadium Stampede again, and I was like, ‘I ain’t doing that.’ That’s how the conversation started, anyway. It was like, ‘I ain’t doing that’ or whatever. ‘Okay, if I was gonna do it, I would do it once in one take, live in front of the whole crowd’ and that was Anarchy in the Arena.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Perhaps Moxley should have considered doing the Stadium Stampede instead, as he found himself on the losing end of the "Anarchy in the Arena" match when Chris Jericho and Jake Hager forced Bryan Danielson to pass out after choking him with the ring rope.

Jon Moxley will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Another thing that Jon Moxley has refused to do as of late is take any nonsense from anyone, with him and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club becoming increasingly violent by the day.

The BCC has begun a war with the likes of The Elite, Hangman Page, and The Dark Order in recent weeks, but this week on AEW Dynamite they will have a different type of test waiting for them.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta will take on former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys, who were recently unsuccessful at trying to reclaim their gold from The Embassy.

Are you looking forward to this match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes