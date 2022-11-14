"I almost got fired about a month in" - WWE legend feared Vince McMahon would sack him over his real-life issues with Triple H's ex-girlfriend

Current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has opened up about how difficult his first few weeks were in WWE, even stating that Triple H almost got him fired due to the heat between the two men.

Jericho made his blockbuster debut for WWE in August 1999 and would remain with the company on and off until 2017, with several breaks sprinkled in to make time for his busy touring schedule with his band Fozzy.

During his time in WWE, one of his most consistent rivals was Triple H. The two men fought over championship gold multiple times, including in the main event of WrestleMania 18 in 2002.

However, that rivalry almost didn't happen, as Jericho spoke about a meeting he had with Vince McMahon at his Jericho Chronicles Q & A session, where he thought he was going to be fired over his animosity with The Game and his then-girlfriend Chyna.

"I almost got fired about a month in, I got called into a meeting with Vince, JR, and Blackjack Lanza and Vince said 'The problem with you is the drizzling s***s. You're not worth the paper your contract is printed on. You're green as grass.' I was like 'Lighten up dude.' There was a lot of heat, shall we say," Jericho said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The AEW star entered into a rivalry with the Ninth Wonder of the World upon his arrival in WWE in 1999, resulting in the two working together on three pay-per-views in a row (Survivor Series 1999, Armageddon 1999, and Royal Rumble 2000), with the Intercontinental Championship on the line on each occasion.

However, Jericho has stated in the past that he had problems working with Chyna due to how stiff she was in the ring, which reportedly led to heat with Triple H due to The Game and Chyna being in a relationship at the time.

Chris Jericho has been critical of Triple H's comments on AEW

Much like the majority of the 1990s, Chris Jericho and Triple H are on opposite sides of the fence, with The Ocho being one of the top stars in AEW, while The Game is the leading creative force in WWE.

However, it seems as if Triple H has been a bit salty over the fact that AEW Dynamite soundly defeated NXT in the ratings during the Wednesday Night Wars from 2019 to 2021, with Hunter even calling it an imaginary war, something that Jericho was not happy about when he spoke about it in 2021:

"That's typical WWE. It's typical rhetoric. Because I believe that they congratulated us the first week and said, if you remember, 'It's a marathon, not a sprint.' We won the marathon, right? So now it's an imaginary war. Well, then why were they saying it's a marathon, not a sprint a year-and-a-half ago when our first rating came out?" [H/T Wrestling News]

Jericho was the AEW World Champion throughout the first few months of the war between All Elite Wrestling and NXT, holding the belt from September 2019 until the Revolution pay-per-view in 2020, where Jon Moxley defeated him.

