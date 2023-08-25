"I already missed you" - CM Punk, Saraya, and several AEW stars join hands to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt after he dies at 36 

Several stars in the AEW community have shared their heartfelt messages and paid tribute following WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's heartbreaking passing earlier today.

It was recently announced by Triple H that he received word from Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, about the passing of the former Universal Champion. The star was away from programming for a while due to a reported illness. His untimely passing is being mourned by the industry, and several stars have already reacted to the shocking news.

Several former WWE Superstars and current AEW stars who Bray Wyatt got to work with also sent in their tributes. This included CM Punk, Saraya, and Dustin Rhodes, to name a few.

Several wrestlers, like the fans, were devastated at the news and were at a loss for words. The star was not only popular in the wrestling world but was also beloved among his peers.

Check out some of the reactions below:

"Just no f***ing words. I love you Bray. I was like an uncle to them boys. I hate f***ing death," tweeted Dustin Rhodes.

It has been reported that WWE have scrapped all their plans for the upcoming episode of SmackDown and will likely host a tribute show for Bray Wyatt.

We at Sportskeeda wish our most sincere condolences to Windham Rotunda's family and loved ones.

