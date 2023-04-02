"I beat John Cena technically" - Former AEW star makes a wild claim after WrestleMania 39's opening match

Former AEW star 'The Bad Boy' Joey Janela made the bold claim that he has technically beaten 16-time WWE Champion John Cena after watching his match at WrestleMania 39.

The opening match of WrestleMania 39 was for the WWE United States Championship between the champion Austin Theory and challenger John Cena. Theory retained his title by nefarious means.

He attacked the leader of the Cenation below the belt and managed to pin him for the win.

After watching the match, Joey Janela reacted to the match by reflecting upon the time he defeated the current WWE United States Champion when they wrestled in EVOLVE.

He then claimed that since Theory defeated Cena, Janela has also technically defeated the 16-time World Champion.

"I beat Austin Theory first night in evolve> Austin Theory beat John Cena > I beat John Cena technically… WORD LIFE," Joey Janela tweeted.

During the United States Championship match, John Cena did manage to make Theory tap out. Unfortunately, the referee was taken out, and thus the submission was void.

This was indeed the biggest match of Austin Theory's career, and he managed to walk out of WrestleMania as the champion.

Do you think this was the final match for John Cena? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

