"I wasn't at my best"- Former WWE star reveals his disappointment after AEW run

A former WWE star and wrestling veteran has opened up about his run with AEW, expressing disappointment at how things unfolded during his tenure.
Jimmy Jacobs is a wrestling veteran who joined Tony Khan's promotion in June 2023 and worked in a backstage role until his departure in October 2024. While he was involved in creative and production meetings, Jacobs later clarified that his contributions were limited primarily to administrative work.
In a recent interview on Café De René, Jacobs shared that he felt he wasn't at his best and couldn't give Tony Khan as much as he would have liked to.
“At AEW, I don’t think I was valuable to my potential. I wasn’t contributing like I would have liked to contribute to AEW. People were critical of me being at AEW. They thought that I had some sort of hand in it that I actually didn’t have. I wish I had. I wish I had been more creatively -- gave more creative input. I just didn’t and I’m like, ‘Well, do I not have this in me anymore?’. I don’t feel like I gave Tony [Khan] everything I could.” said Jacobs [H/T: Fightful]
Jimmy Jacobs recently addressed returning to AEW, WWE, or TNA
Earlier this year, ROH legend Jimmy Jacobs said in an interview that he suspects he could go back to working with one of the big three wrestling promotions, i.e., WWE, All Elite Wrestling, or TNA, in the foreseeable future.
"Yeah ofcourse. I suspect I will go back and work for, you know, one of those three companies [WWE, TNA and All Elite Wrestling] in the fairly near future. I'm doing my best to go off the steering wheel and not forcing my will, being too anxious, going 'Oh no I need money I need a job,' and just letting whatever unfold, unfold in front of me. These past few months have been an exercise in faith." [From 23:26 to 23:59]
It must be noted that Jacobs has enjoyed stints with all three of the North American wrestling juggernauts. He was part of WWE from 2015 to 2017, following which he joined Impact Wrestling (TNA), and six years later, in 2023, he left to join All Elite Wrestling, where he plied his trade until October 2024.
