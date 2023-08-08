"I blacked out from nerves" – Popular star gets honest about her AEW debut against Hikaru Shida

An immensely popular wrestler from AEW faces the current Women's Champion, Hikaru Shida, for the AEW Women's Championship on Dynamite. After months of being sidelined because of an in-ring injury, she seems pretty excited about the encounter.

Anna Jay, a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society and The Queen Slayer as her fans call her, posted a message on her social account that proved her excitement to return to the ring. She gave a rare insight of her debut match in AEW – where she faced off against Hikaru Shida.

"Some good memories. Can’t believe this was my first match with AEW at the nightmare factory with no fans. I think I blacked out from nerves. Can’t wait to do it again Wednesday," she wrote.

See the tweet:

Anna Jay @annajay___ Some good memories. Can’t believe this was my first match with AEW at the nightmare factory with no fans. I think I blacked out from nerves. Can’t wait to do it again Wednesday. twitter.com/aew/status/168…

Anna Jay's path at AEW and her feud with Hikaru Shida

Anna Jay will be in her element at AEW Dynamite, where she faces off against Hikaru Shida. Interestingly, her first match in AEW was against the same opponent, and that's what rang a bell for Anna.

Her search for championship gold has seen her feature in some of the most brutal AEW matches, including a tag team match that had her and Tay Melo bring the house down against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in January.

That street fight match had the quartet throwing chairs and dustbin cans, and putting each other through some devastating moves, including a double superplex off the turnbuckle, not to mention a powerbomb outside the ring.

Jay is not new to street fights. Her match with in-ring partner Melo against Ford and The Bunny won them the "Biggest WTF Moment."

After a two-month absence, Anna Jay returned to the ring in March 2023 and immediately began a feud with Julia Hart. She was also part of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, losing to Skye Blue in the quarter-finals.

During her stint, she has faced almost all of the big names on the roster, including Jade Cargill, Hikaru Shida, and Serena Deeb. She's been part of two of the most important factions in the AEW as well – The Dark Order (2020-2022) and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

What do you think? Will Anna Jay scale new heights with her high-profile match? Pour your hearts out in the comments section below.