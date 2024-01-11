"I can confirm this is true" - AEW star comments on The Young Bucks' backstage rumors

A young AEW star has commented on rumors surrounding the backstage environment of the company following the return of the Young Bucks on television.

Isiah Kassidy, one half of the fan-favorite tag team Private Party, recently shared his opinion on X regarding locker-room ambience after the Young Bucks made their surprising return on Dynamite.

Kassidy retweeted a post published by Brandon Cutler, whose caption claimed that backstage morale had received a significant boost courtesy of the Bucks coming back to AEW. "Brother Zay" - who frequently appeared on the latter's YouTube show Being the Elite - confirmed Cutler's "reports:"

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions returned on Dynamite at Daily's Place to confront Sting and Darby Allin. The latter team had just defeated The Don Callis Family's Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita to maintain Sting's undefeated record.

The Bucks interrupted Allin and Sting when the latter was asked by interviewer Tony Schiavone about their opponents for Sting's last match, to be held in Revolution 2024. The EVP's seemed to be delivering a challenge to the Icon and the former TNT Champion, hinting at the possibility that Matt and Nick Jackson may be Sting's final opponents as he brings his career to a close.

WWE legend sends a message after the AEW return of the Young Bucks

A former WWE Tag Team Champion and wrestling veteran heaped praise on the Young Bucks after the latter's return on Dynamite.

Matt Hardy, who along with his brother Jeff is one half of an all-time great tag team in the Hardys, recently took to X to address the Young Buck making their comeback on AEW television. The Hardys and the Bucks share a storied rivalry with each other, and their mutual respect showed through in Matt's statement.

Commending the Jacksons for stepping up to the Icon Sting, Hardy hailed the latter as the greatest tag team of the generation and shared his appreciation for the Bucks as wrestlers he and Jeff respect. He also alluded to the role the Hardys played behind the rise of the Bucks in wrestling.

The Young Bucks returned on Dynamite at Daily's Place, seemingly issuing a challenge to Sting and Darby Allin for Sting's final match at Revolution 2024. This marks their first appearance since losing thier World Tag Team title opportunities to the Golden Jets at Full Gear 2023.

