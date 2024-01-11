WWE legend reacts to The Young Bucks AEW return, calls them the greatest tag team of this generation

A former WWE Tag Team Champion and legend shed light on The Young Bucks' AEW return on Dynamite this week, showering praise on them for calling out Sting.

The WWE legend in question is Matt Hardy. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, made their TV return after a few weeks of their absence. Matt and Nick Jackson appeared towards the end of the show to a huge reaction at the Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

The Bucks confronted Sting after he was asked who his last opponent at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View would be. It was a major tease for the upcoming PPV. Meanwhile, Bucks' former rival and tag team legend Matt Hardy reacted to their return and called them the greatest tag team of this generation:

"It was so fantastic to see the Young Bucks return to #AEWDynamite. They’re the greatest tag team of this generation & The Tag Team GOATs acknowledge that. Proud of them for stepping up & calling out The Stinger. Just so you know - Without us, the #LivingLegends, there would be no Bucks of Youth. The Jackson brothers are one of the few teams that Jeff & I actually respect."

Expand Tweet

WWE legend Matt Hardy is not pleased with The Hardys' booking in AEW

WWE legends Matt and Jeff Hardy have been on the AEW roster for quite some time now. However, Matt feels The Hardys have not been utilized properly by Tony Khan's promotion, as he stated the following in The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

"I feel like there is such a great spot for us at AEW if we're just utilized in the correct way and we've just got to get there. There's a huge fanbase that wants to see us and we're beloved. Sure, we're not Matt & Jeff Hardy of 1999 and 2000 but there is so much we can do to help young guys continue to come up and also give our rub-off to these young guys, but we just need to be utilized in the right way." [H/T: Wrestling Observer]

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, only time will tell whether Tony Khan and the higher-ups listen to The Hardys going forward and how they will be booked in their remaining careers.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here