AEW star Miro, formerly known as Rusev, has a very pretty wife in CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, and they are very close despite their on-screen relationship that suggests it is on the rocks.

Miro is also someone who does not hold back when it comes to speaking his mind, and that is exactly what happened during an interview with RJ City on the Hey! YouTube page.

During the interview, RJ City asked Miro an awkward question, “You ever have s*x in a tank?” to which Miro laughed and said, "Once." The Bulgarian Brute was seemingly making a reference to the time when he made his WrestleMania 31 entrance in a tank.

RJ then asked if it was difficult to get adjusted to getting things done normally. The AEW star then had an interesting answer and said:

“I’m an easygoing guy, I can have s*x anywhere,” Miro said. [H/T Ringside News]

With answers like this, it should clearly put all the doubts to bed that things between CJ Perry and her husband, Miro, are not good and that what is happening in AEW is an on-screen scenario.

Andrade El Idolo reveals he will respond to CJ Perry’s managerial offer this week

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, has been trying to recruit top stars in AEW so that they can get further ahead under her management.

That pursuit led her to Andrade El Idolo a couple of weeks back when she openly asked him if he was interested in being managed by her. He did not give an answer. However, he did say on last week’s Collision that he would respond to Perry’s offer this week.

Expand Tweet

If Andrade does take up her offer, it will definitely mean that Miro will target him, given that he has vowed to take down everyone who has tried to take up his wife’s offer.

A feud between Andrade and Miro will be great for Collision and will undoubtedly garner huge fan attention.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo will take up CJ Perry's offer? Let us know in the comments section below.

