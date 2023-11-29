"I can see him getting burnt out" - WWE veteran believes Tony Khan won't be able to cope with AEW for long (Exclusive)

Tony Khan's busy schedule with AEW and all his other obligations are well known, but is he biting off too much to chew? According to Vince Russo, this is likely the case.

Khan interestingly runs all the booking decisions for AEW, which is why the online fanbase usually directly criticizes him for missteps. However, could all of the stress managing AEW, ROH, and the Jacksonville Jaguars with the online criticism result in Tony Khan stepping away? Russo thinks so.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled his own pressures in the same position years ago.

"Bro, I can see him getting burnt out, because bro, I was go-go-go-go for Vince [McMahon] for five years – I was done after that! I was done! So, I can see Tony-bro, he’s not going to bring in people to help him, he’s going to do everything himself, I can definitely see him burning himself out." [07:14 - 07:54]

In a recent report from Fightful Select, Khan's alleged reaction to CM Punk's WWE return was detailed. Based on this report, it seems that Tony Khan is focusing on AEW, as it claimed that he was far more concerned with losing out on another major NJPW star.

According to reports, Tony Khan's direction with AEW led to QT Marshall's departure

While fans have been candid with their criticisms surrounding Khan's booking decisions, it seems like certain talents have also been unhappy. According to a report from Haus of Wrestling, one of the reasons that Marshall recently announced his departure from AEW was because he began to disagree with the direction Tony Khan has been taking the promotion in.

QT hasn't confirmed this as of yet, but this might just be a plausible reason for his exit. However, if this does end up being one of the reasons for his exit, then things in AEW might just be a lot worse than some realize.

