"I can not see Tony writing this" - Top star responsible for one of AEW's best storylines, says Konnan

WCW veteran reflected on the positives of the current AEW product as he opened up on the two best ongoing stories in the company at the moment.

Ever since its inception back in 2019, AEW has been the home to some of the most captivating storylines ever told. Talk about the story of Hangman Page's road to redemption against Kenny Omega or the epic rivalry between CM Punk and MJF, which will be remembered for a long time.

Meanwhile, there are some amazing ongoing storylines in the All Elite promotion, which have managed to keep the fans hooked lately as well. As a matter of fact, a few ongoing storylines are universally loved by fans and veterans alike.

Speaking on the recent episode of his K100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan expressed his opinions on what he thinks is the best ongoing storyline in the AEW right now. However, Konnan thinks that the AEW World Champion is behind the brilliant storytelling, and it's not Tony Khan's idea:

"MJF has decided, because I'm sure MJF writes his own s**t, I can not see Tony [Khan] writing this, well I kind of can, but I'm sure that MJF writes his own s**t and Cole is there participating because they know it'll get over with their fans. What happened when they got in the ring? They had the fans eating out of the palm of their hands because there are only real two good storylines right now — Jericho and them," [H/T WrestlingINC]

Moreover, the other storyline that Konnan thinks is worth watching in Tony Khan's promotion right now happens to be the ongoing drama between Chris Jericho, JAS, and Don Callis, which took a drastic turn on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

Konnan reflects on why the MJF and Adam Cole story is the best thing in AEW right now

It's hard to deny that the bromance between MJF and Adam Cole is one of the best stories in wrestling today. Konnan also had all praise for the story, as he explains why it is most over among fans.

"What's the majority of their [Cole and MJF] fans — nerds, geeks, not disparaging, not demeaning, it is what it is, right?" said Konnan. "That gets over with that fanbase, the trampoline-jumping, and the best friend s***t and all that, they are eating that up." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, the amazing bromance story between MJF and Cole is seemingly about to reach its peak, and it remains to be seen what kind of twists and turns are in store in the future.