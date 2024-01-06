"I can share this now" - Top AEW star makes a big revelation about Kris Statlander 

A top AEW star has recently shared an interesting fact about Kris Statlander that is sure to make the latter an even more beloved figure among fans. The performer in question is Thunder Rosa, who disclosed how it was Statlander who helped her prepare for her first match since returning from a long in-ring absence.

The former AEW Women's Champion had been out of action since August 2022 after sustaining a career-threatening back injury. Rosa finally made her much-awaited return to the squared circle on the December 23 edition of Collision, where she teamed up with Abadon to defeat Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

In her recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Rosa disclosed that it was Kris Statlander who was by her side when she was training for her comeback. She added that she even had the footage of the former TBS Champion and that she would upload it on her YouTube channel sometime down the line.

Thunder Rosa mentioned that Statlander helped her out as she, too, had suffered an injury that kept her out for a long time, from August 2022 until May 2023.

"I can share this now. I can talk about it. Kris Statlander was the one who helped me with my first match when I got cleared. I have the footage and I was never able to put it out. Probably now I'm gonna at one point, put it on my YouTube. She volunteered to help me because she's been through what I went through in terms of injuries. That to me was very empowering having women that want to help you to get better," said Thunder Rosa. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Kris Statlander wants AEW's women's division to be booked better

A couple of months back, in an interview, Statlander spoke about the promotion's women's division, saying she wished they got more time. She added that the female performers could put up a great show if they had ample screen time.

"I do wish that we could get more time because I do feel if we're given time, with the right people, we're gonna put on a show that no one's ever gonna forget. That's just life, though," said Statlander.

With the recent addition of names like Deonna Purrazzo and Mariah May, AEW's women's division has become even more stacked and stronger.

