"I can’t do this forever" - WWE legend opens about future with AEW

A WWE legend spoke about the future in AEW as his contract with the Jacksonville-based company nears expiry.

On the recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross was asked if he would stay with the company after his AEW contract expires in September. Citing his age, the WWE Hall of Famer said that while he could not do this forever, he did not want to sit at home and added that it would be up to his agent Barry Bloom and Tony Khan.

"I’m 71 years old. I can’t do this forever. I feel like my work is pretty decent right now. My voice is strong. I don’t want to sit home, but you know, it takes two to tango. Like I said, I don’t know what the expectations are of me in an AEW world. I said before and I’ll stick with the same story because it’s true, and that is, you know, it’s up to Tony Khan in large part and Barry Bloom, who’s my agent."

Jim Ross further said that he wanted to stay with the Jacksonville-based company and hoped the contract negotiations worked out.

"I’m not being nonchalant or cavalier about it. It’s just, that’s the reality. I’ve negotiated too many contracts to know how these things can or cannot work, but hopefully it’ll work out well. That’s what I want. I want to stay there. We’ll just have to wait and see." (H/t PW Mania)

Jim Ross praised AEW Commentator Nigel McGuinness

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Ross talked about the working style of McGuinness and stated that the former ROH Champion tells a beautiful story by putting in the work to understand the reason behind a match.

"Nigel does a super job, too. Very conscientious. Works hard preparing. Does a good job. Nigel’s a great get for Tony Khan. Does a good job. We all dress in the same room, and Nigel’s diligent on his note taking. He reminds me of me, in that regard. Sometimes, you can take that sh*t too far. Nigel doesn’t, but he works hard at understanding the reason for a match and tells a beautiful story," said Ross. (H/t Fightful)

Good 'Ol JR also called Nigel McGuiness a great get for Tony Khan.

Nigel McGuinness has wrestled across various promotions like Ring of Honor and TNA (IMPACT) Wrestling and is even a former ROH World Champion. The 47-year-old also worked in WWE as a commentator for six years.