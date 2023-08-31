Former WWE name is a "great get for Tony Khan," says veteran

All Elite Wrestling recently acquired a former WWE name, and a veteran has expressed that he is a great signing for Tony Khan's company.

Nigel McGuinness is well-known for the time he spent in Ring of Honor, where he held the ROH Pure Championship and ROH World Championship. He also had a 6-year stint in WWE as a commentator mainly working on NXT. McGuinness joined AEW in April 2023.

On the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross heaped praise on Nigel McGuinness calling him conscientious and stating he does a great job. The veteran spoke highly of Nigel's diligence in note-taking and said the former WWE commentator tells a beautiful story by working hard to understand the reasoning behind a match.

"Nigel does a super job, too. Very conscientious. Works hard preparing. Does a good job. Nigel’s a great get for Tony Khan. Does a good job. We all dress in the same room, and Nigel’s diligent on his note taking. He reminds me of me, in that regard. Sometimes, you can take that sh*t too far. Nigel doesn’t, but he works hard at understanding the reason for a match and tells a beautiful story," said Ross. (H/t Fightful)

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson's injury the reason behind Nigel McGuinness not competing at All In - reports

It was earlier reported by Fightful that Nigel McGuinness was getting ready to perform at the recently concluded All In pay-per-view, but it did not happen. Fightful Select then reported that Bryan Danielson's injury was the reason behind Nigel McGuiness not competing for All In pay-per-view.

Bryan Danielson got injured during his match against Kazuchika Okada at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view held on June 25, 2023. It was thought that The American Dragon might recover in time for All In pay-per-view, but the injury turned out to be worse than expected, and Bryan could not compete at Wembley Stadium.

