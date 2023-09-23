"I can’t point the fingers at any names" - Matt Hardy says he was stopped from appearing at AEW Collision despite Tony Khan's approval

While AEW has a large roster, it is no secret that Collision is mainly focused on featuring a select few stars. Matt Hardy recently spoke about why he was not on the show a few weeks ago.

Before CM Punk's departure, the former WWE Tag Team Champion had not been seen on Collision. While the reason for that has not been disclosed, Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

According to him, his appearance on AEW Collision would have happened earlier if not for an unnamed entity.

"So someone changed that during the day, and it wasn’t Tony Khan. So I don’t know. I can’t point the fingers at any names. But I’ll let people come to their own conclusion. You can make your own deductions out of this. That’s what ended up happening, and that’s why myself and Isiah, we weren’t needed at Collision when everyone had asked us to do it for days on end, and then I said I would, and Tony Khan approved it. Five to six hours later, it was not happening. Which was very strange. So you can make your own deductions on what happened," Hardy said. (H/T: Fightful)

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy recently compared AEW star Eddie Kingston to WWE legend Mick Foley

The Broken One often talks about the contemporary pro-wrestling scene on his podcast. In another episode of his podcast, he praised Eddie Kingston and explained how he was similar to Mick Foley.

Matt stated:

"It’s huge for Eddie Kingston. It’s truly in his backyard. He very much reminds me of a Mick Foley type persona. He’s this guy that doesn’t have the typical look of a pro wrestler and doesn’t act or perform like a typical pro wrestler. He’s really rough around the edges, but there’s just a charisma about him in his personality and the way he presents himself that just draws people to him. Eddie Kingston is one of the guys who defied the odds, much like Mick Foley defied the odds."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for AEW star after defeating Claudio Castagnoli.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star