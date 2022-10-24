“I can’t see Tony Khan saying no forever” - Major wrestling promoter breaks silence over controversial clause in Jon Moxley’s new contract

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has opened up on the possibility of AEW president Tony Khan allowing Jon Moxley to compete at future events.

It was announced in October 2022 that Jon Moxley had signed a new AEW contract, keeping him in the company until at least 2027. However, one of the major clauses in the contract was that Mox would be exclusive to AEW and its international partners, preventing him from being advertised for independent events.

This comes as a blow to Game Changer Wrestling, as Moxley was their world champion for 399 days before being dethroned by Nick Gage, meaning that he would no longer be able to compete for GCW.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Jon Moxley appears as Matt Cardona’s mystery opponent and is the new GCW Champion Jon Moxley appears as Matt Cardona’s mystery opponent and is the new GCW Champion https://t.co/zeIhOxQqMg

Speaking in a recent interview with "The Business of The Business," the GCW owner took the opportunity to talk about Jon Moxley. He thinks that the AEW president won't be able to keep him away from the promotion.

"Mox is a guy who, even with this new contract, I still think he has the ability to call a lot of his own shots, and if he were to ever ask for a favor or ask for permission for something, I can’t see Tony Khan saying no forever. I think there’s always a time and a place or a reason that could make sense. So we’ll see." (H/T Fightful)

Lauderdale went on to describe the relationship he has with AEW, and how he's not entirely sure if Tony Khan's roster is off limits.

"In terms of there being AEW people being banned or barred from wrestling for GCW, I’m not sure that such an edict exists. I would think that if that was a rule, I would think I would know. But again, they don’t send me a weekly email or an update. So I’m not sure. Everything’s just on a case-by-case basis." (H/T Fightful)

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship this Wednesday on Dynamite

Fresh off his win over Hangman Page at the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite, Jon Moxley will once again prove why he is a fighting champion this Wednesday as he puts his championship on the line once again.

His opponent will be Penta El Zero Miedo, who is currently one third of the AEW Trios Champions. This means that if he can pick up the win, the luchador will become the second man in AEW history to be a double champion after his Death Triangle teammate PAC achieved that in September 2022.

Penta will be hoping to round off what has been an exceptional month for him with a world title win. He has not only successfully defended the Trios Championships twice, but he also successfully defended his mask at the "TripleMania XXX" event for Mexican promotion AAA against lucha legend Villano IV.

