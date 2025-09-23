  • home icon
  • "I can tell the truth" - AEW star sends a message after calling out WWE

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 23, 2025 11:06 GMT
WWE AEW
AEW star called out WWE recently (Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

An AEW star recently called out the WWE for its current business structure and now sent a message about the same. The star also said that he can tell the truth without any fear.

The AEW star MVP recently called out the WWE for the ongoing corporatization of the company. MVP is known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion, where he had two separate runs and won multiple titles as well.

In a recent interview with TMZ's Inside the Ring, MVP reflected on how the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut is raising ticket prices without thinking about the fans. A reel of the interview was posted on Instagram, where MVP is talking about the aforementioned thing.

A fan commented under the reel that if MVP was being paid by the WWE, he wouldn't have talked about the outrageous ticket prices. MVP gave a fitting reply to the fan, saying he is not being paid and can tell the truth without fear:

"But I'm not. So I can tell the truth without the feat[r] of losing my job. What a concept," MVP said.
MVP replied to a fan on Instagram after exposing the Stamford-based promotion
MVP replied to a fan on Instagram after exposing the Stamford-based promotion

AEW star has zero respect for the WWE CCO Triple H

The AEW star MVP expressed his displeasure with the WWE CCO Triple H in the past as well. In a recent interview with TMZ's Inside the Ring, MVP said he has zero respect for The Game personally or professionally:

“I stand by those words. I have zero respect for him, personally or professionally. And when I tell why, then people will be like, ‘Okay, that makes sense,' If I say something about you, I will say it to you, and if you come and ask me about what I said, I’m not going to deny I said it. I’m going to say yes, I said that," MVP said.

Meanwhile, MVP recently wrestled at AEW All Out alongside the Hurt Syndicate. He is usually a manager for the faction.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
