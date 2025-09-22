Former WWE star claims he has "zero respect" for Triple H

A former WWE star recently shared that he does not respect Triple H. The Game currently serves as the company's Chief Content Officer.

MVP's (Montel Vontavious Porter) contract with WWE expired last year, and he is now in All Elite Wrestling. Speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast, MVP doubled down on his previous remarks about Triple H in the past and admitted that he does not respect The King of Kings professionally or personally.

“I stand by those words. I have zero respect for him, personally or professionally,” he said. “And when I tell why, then people will be like, ‘Okay, that makes sense,'" said MVP.

The veteran added that he was not afraid to own his words regarding Triple H.

“If I say something about you, I will say it to you, and if you come and ask me about what I said, I’m not going to deny I said it. I’m going to say yes, I said that. Now what would you like to talk further? Where do we go from here? If I say something about you and you come and ask me about it, I’m not going to deny that I said it, and I’ll just leave it at that," he added. [H/T: Wrestling News]

You can check out the video below:

MVP is currently aligned with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley in The Hurt Syndicate on AEW television.

Former WWE writer criticizes Triple H

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Triple H and his ability to create interesting WWE storylines.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran reacted to the 56-year-old claiming that the promotion had great storylines. Russo wondered if the Hall of Famer actually believed that and if he knew how to create a compelling rivalry.

"In a recent interview, he made the comment that we have great storylines. So I'm taking that comment, Chris, and maybe you can help me with this because I'm saying to myself, 'Bro, does he really believe that?' I mean, when he says that, does he believe it? And if he does believe it, what is a storyline to him?" he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Cerebral Assassin has any surprises planned for fans during tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

