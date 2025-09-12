Triple H storytelling claim criticized by former WWE writer (Exclusive)

Triple H has overseen WWE's main roster creative direction since replacing his father-in-law Vince McMahon in 2022. Vince Russo, the company's head writer in the late 1990s, believes The Game's storylines must improve.
Russo co-wrote WWE programming alongside Ed Ferrara during the early days of the popular Attitude Era. In recent years, the 64-year-old has been critical of the quality of WWE's weekly RAW and SmackDown shows.
Triple H often praises the company's on-screen product and approach to telling long-term stories. However, appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone he disagrees with the 14-time World Champion.
"In a recent interview, he made the comment that we have great storylines. So I'm taking that comment, Chris, and maybe you can help me with this because I'm saying to myself, bro, does he really believe that? I mean, when he says that, does he believe it? And if he does believe it, what is a storyline to him?"
Vince Russo questions Triple H's storytelling logic
Although Triple H has the final say on storyline developments, he works with a team of writers who pitch ideas for characters and match outcomes.
In Vince Russo's opinion, WWE's storytelling has become too simplistic since The King of Kings took charge.
"A storyline is not one wrestler telling another wrestler, 'I'm better than you and I'm gonna take your title.' That's not a storyline. Either you have no understanding of what a storyline is or somehow, some way you have convinced yourself that this is good TV."
Russo also claimed many fans have stopped watching WWE lately because they view the on-screen product as "stupid."
