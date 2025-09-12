Fans think WWE product is "stupid," Vince Russo says, as ratings fall (Exclusive)

Vince Russo never shies away from giving his honest opinion about the current WWE product. In a recent video, the former wrestling writer pinpointed the reason why television ratings have decreased lately.
Russo was WWE's head writer in the late 1990s when RAW often drew its highest viewing figures. Nowadays, the company regularly breaks gate receipts and merchandise records. However, RAW and SmackDown ratings have fallen over the last two decades.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo said fans with brains view the modern-day product as "stupid." He also repeated his long-standing belief that audiences are ruining shows by chanting and singing too much.
"Here's what they don't understand," Russo stated. "They're playing to those marks in the house that you and I know, we've been through it a billion times before, will buy anything, sing with anything, cheer with anything, chant with anything, and you've got people at home saying, 'Bro, this is the stupidest thing I've ever seen in my life.' I hate to say this, but people with any semblance of a brain, they have literally turned off to the product."
Watch the video above to hear host Dr. Chris Featherstone react to Vince Russo's WWE criticism.
Vince Russo reacts to alarming WWE SmackDown ratings
The August 29 episode of SmackDown drew 1,147,000 viewers on USA Network. The low viewing figures were partly due to the show being held in Lyon, France, meaning it aired on a five-hour delay.
Although WWE continues to make record profits, Vince Russo still thinks TV viewership is important.
"I never talk about numbers, or I never talk about any of that, because all everybody will tell me is how much money the WWE's making. Great. They're making a lot of money. 1.1 million people watched SmackDown on Friday night. The lowest rating ever."
In a separate video, Russo claimed the state of the product proves WWE's decision-makers "don't care about anything anymore."
