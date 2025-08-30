“They don't care about anything anymore” - Vince Russo points out massive issue with WWE SmackDown

WWE is gearing up for another Premium Live Event this weekend as they're set to host Clash in Paris. The PLE will be emanating from the Paris La Défense Arena in France, and the promotion just had the go-home episode of SmackDown take place in Lyon, France.
The episode included some massive announcements and surprises for the fans, but Vince Russo pointed out a huge issue with the show as well. The latest episode of SmackDown saw Sami Zayn become the new United States Champion, while another match was added to the Clash in Paris card.
The Wyatt Sicks will defend their WWE Tag Team titles against the Street Profits after they defeated Carmelo Hayes and The Miz to become the number one contenders. Russo was talking on the latest edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he said that WWE doesn't care about their product anymore.
"I don't know how anybody could watch a show like tonight and say they care about the product they put on. I don't know how anybody can say that, I don't. Now, they'll have tag matches back to back, women's matches, you never did that. You never did a tag match back-to-back. You never did a women's match back-to-back. You separated everything on the card. They don't care about anything anymore, man. They're just looking at that bottom line." Russo said.
Clash in Paris is going to be the WWE's second PLE in France after the success of last year's Backlash event. Many of the promotion's top stars will be competing at the PLE, including Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is set to take on the Tribal Thief as he goes one-on-one with Bronson Reed.
This also marks John Cena's last in-ring appearance in France as he battles his out with Logan Paul, as his retirement tour edges closer to its end. Meanwhile, both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be defending their titles in Paris as Rollins takes on Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight, while Nikki Bella challenges Becky Lynch.
