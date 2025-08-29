BREAKING: New WWE champion crowned one day before Clash in Paris

WWE crowned a new champion just one day before the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. Tonight's episode of SmackDown saw a huge title change in Lyon, with Sami Zayn winning the United States Championship.Zayn officially moved to the blue brand a few weeks ago. He has been feuding with the MFT for weeks and was even attacked on Monday Night RAW by Solo Sikoa and his men.In the main event of this week's SmackDown, Zayn pinned Sikoa to become the new WWE United States Champion. This is the first time Zayn has won the title in his career. Sikoa's stablemates tried their best to once again make sure the former Tribal Chief walked out as champion, but Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu made sure that the MFT didn't stick their nose in Zayn's business with Sikoa. Zayn hit two Helluva Kicks in the closing stages of the match to pick up a huge win and walk out with the US Title.Check out the closing stages of Zayn vs. Sikoa:WWE stars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are no strangers to each otherSami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are no strangers to each other, having worked closely in the OG Bloodline.Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Enforcer of the OG Bloodline spoke about working with Zayn, who has often tried his best to make Sikoa break character. He said:&quot;Some of the things, man... We do rehearsals and he’s like, 'I'mma do this and that.' And then when we get out there I'm like, 'Man, you didn’t do this or that. Why did you tell me you was gonna do that? You all up in my face laughing at me.' He’s like, 'Man, I’m gonna make you crack one of these days. Imma make you laugh one of these days.' And he’s still trying to. And I’m trying my best not to, man. It’s difficult.&quot;Sikoa had won the US Title at WWE Night of Champions 2025 by defeating Jacob Fatu. He successfully defended the title against Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event and against Fatu at SummerSlam.