Sami Zayn has brought comic relief to the dominant WWE faction - The Bloodline, and as a result, Solo Sikoa finds it hard to maintain a straight face.

Sikoa is the enforcer of The Bloodline, known for his stoic, no-nonsense expression. A direct contrast to Sami Zayn, who makes the audience cackle with glee with his histrionic, over-the-top behavior. So much so that even the youngest Uso cannot stop laughing when he tells his jokes.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sikoa spoke about his WWE SmackDown cohort going off script to make him break character:

"Some of the things man (...) we do rehearsals and he’s like imma do this and that. And then when we get out there I'm like man, you didn’t do this or that. Why did you tell me you was gonna do that? You all up in my face laughing at me. He’s like man, I’m gonna make you crack one of these days. Imma make you laugh one of these days. And he’s still trying to. And I’m trying my best not to, man. It’s difficult." (5.07 - 5.30)

Sami Zayn could play a vital role at WWE Crown Jewel

The marquee event in Saudi Arabia will pit Roman Reigns against Logan Paul in a fight for the ages for the possession of the Undisputed Universal WWE Championship.

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn could both play an integral part in ensuring the gold remains with The Bloodline by keeping Austin Theory and his Money in the Bank contract at bay.

