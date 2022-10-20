Sami Zayn continues to entertain after he recently made his fellow member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa break character.

Since making his main roster debut at WWE Clash At The Castle, the younger brother of The Usos has been added as the Bloodline's enforcer. Given that Solo is a very stoic performer, it seems that it would take a herculean effort to make him laugh or smile.

On the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Sami seemed to have made his teammate crack up once or twice. The former Intercontinental Champion went into great detail regarding how his job as the Honorary Uce requires him to organize the travel for Solo Sikoa.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 They’re not even in the same building and Sami Zayn has Solo Sikoa breaking character They’re not even in the same building and Sami Zayn has Solo Sikoa breaking character 😂😂https://t.co/3e78OpSn1l

Since becoming officially part of the faction, Sami's popularity with the WWE universe has gone up astronomically, with fans passionately chanting his name even when he is in the ring with Roman Reigns.

Wrestling veteran on Sami Zayn's role in The Bloodline

Given his obvious physical differences to the rest of the faction, Sami Zayn sticks out like a sore thumb when standing next to Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated that Sami's presence in the group, despite how entertaining he is, is one that looks to kiss the feet of its leader Roman Reigns.

"Roman Reigns is great, Paul Heyman's great, Sami Zayn is incredible. He's getting these Sami chants every time he opens his mouth or even he'll hold his finger up, 'May I speak?' and he's become one of their biggest babyfaces as a giant sycophantic s*ck up. But at least on this show, he's fun to watch," said Jim Cornette [H/T Sportskeeda]

Sami Zayn was recently granted more power in the group than anticipated after Roman put him in charge of the group's hothead Jey Uso, a decision that has caused some friction amongst its members.

