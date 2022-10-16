Ex-WWE personality claims that Bloodline member is a "sycophantic s*ck up" but praises him for his antics 

The Bloodline currently consists of some of the most dominant WWE Superstars in the company. However, one member who has stood out from the rest of the group with his antics is Sami Zayn.

The Honorary Uce was recently praised by Jim Cornette. Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, he specifically praised Reigns, Zayn, and Paul Heyman.

Cornette added that Zayn has become one of WWE's biggest babyfaces despite being a "sycophantic s*ck up" to The Bloodline:

"Roman Reigns is great, Paul Heyman's great, Sami Zayn is incredible. He's getting these Sami chants every time he opens his mouth or even he'll hold his finger up, 'May I speak?' and he's become one of their biggest babyfaces as a giant sycophantic s*ck up. But at least on this show, he's fun to watch," said Jim Cornette [0:42-1:08]

Jim Cornette pointed out the one issue he found with The Bloodline's presentation

During the same conversation, Jim Cornette pointed out one issue he had with The Bloodline's presentation.

The wrestling veteran wasn't pleased with WWE's attempt to fill out three hours of RAW by having long entrances. Roman Reigns' faction currently has one of the most emphatic entrances in all of WWE.

Cornette further compared the heel WWE faction to the Four Horsemen, as he said:

"So The Bloodline is and they start their entrance about five minutes into the show after we've had the DX business and introduce the new announcer and then Roman Reigns then speaks nine minutes in, it takes him four minutes. I know they're big stars and I know it's a big entrance but they're not the only ones. I think that's why the show takes forever, they feel like instead of filling three hours with action, we will make everything last longer. But however, this is the top group in the business right now, this is the modern-day Four Horsemen," said Cornette [0:01-0:41]

Reigns and co. recently appeared on Monday Night RAW. Despite The Tribal Chief not appearing every week, other members of his group, including The Usos and Solo Sikoa, mostly appear on SmackDown.

If you take quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes