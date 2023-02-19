"I don't care if they got more money" - Former DX member on why he wants to appear in WWE instead of AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and former member of the popular faction D-Generation X, Mike Tyson, recently revealed why he would prefer to appear in the Stamford-based promotion over AEW.

The boxing legend has made multiple appearances for both WWE and AEW. The last time Mike Tyson featured in the Jacksonville-based promotion was at Rampage back in November 2022. The show emanated from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Hall of Famer's first appearance for the promotion came back in 2020 when he presented the inaugural TNT Champion Cody Rhodes with the title. Since then, Tyson has appeared in numerous segments.

During the latest episode of the Hotboxin' podcast, Mike Tyson opened up about appearing for both AEW and WWE. Tyson revealed that Vince McMahon offered him a lot of money for his initial appearance in the Stamford-based company, and that helped him a lot as he was in debt at the time.

“They gave me so much money. I was in debt, too. I got a couple million dollars, I was so proud. Vince [McMahon] became my main man,” Mike Tyson said.

The boxing legend also mentioned that he would choose to appear in Vince McMahon's promotion over AEW any day, even if Tony Khan offered more money.

“Tony Khan and those guys, these guys wanted to put me on the show and stuff before. I don’t care if they got more money. Vince put on the show, I’d rather go there, even though [AEW] pay more money.” [H/T Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker reacts to Mike Tyson's comments

The Undertaker was recently a special guest on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast, where the latter spoke about his involvement in the pro wrestling business.

After hearing that the boxing legend would prefer to show up in the Stamford-based promotion rather than AEW, The Deadman agreed with Tyson's choice. 'Taker mentioned that Tyson would benefit more by working with the sports entertainment juggernaut that is currently under the creative control of Triple H.

"I don't blame you there. It's going to get much more play. WWE is going to do it right," The Undertaker said. [H/T Fightful]

Iron Mike Tyson still has some unfinished business with The Ocho Chris Jericho in AEW. The two legends came face-to-face on a couple of occasions in the company.

