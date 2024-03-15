“I could care less” - Eddie Kingston isn’t a fan of AEW’s newest signee

AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston is not a fan of one of Tony Khan’s newest signees. The star in question is none other than Kazuchika Okada.

After an illustrious run in NJPW, Okada signed with AEW earlier this year. He pinned Eddie Kingston on Dynamite: Big Business with the Rainmaker to secure a big win for The Elite this week.

The Mad King stated that he was never a big fan of the star and that while he respects him as a wrestler, there is nothing special about him. He was speaking to WrestlingNewsCo when he said:

“It’s great that he is in AEW. I could care less to be honest with you. I am not a mark for him, never was a fan. He was never my ace. I respect him as a pro wrestler but other than that, ok. I understand why he went with the Bucks and I get why he did what he did. I understand that I am the triple crown champion. If you are going to go after Joe, who is next? Of course, you are going to go after me.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Eddie Kingston on when he plans to retire

In the same interview, Eddie Kingston gave his thoughts on when he would like to retire. He said that he would like to keep going until his body could not take it and then call it quits.

He also stated that he is old school when it comes to wrestling while mentioning the legendary Terry Funk.

“I’m just gonna keep going until my body says no more. Yeah, I would like to reach 30 years because that is an old school number. Like a lot of old school guys back in the day would be like, 30 years is what they wanted. So, like I say, 30 but I am probably gonna go into and so I can't walk, to be honest with you. Terry Funk is the goat, so I learned from him.”

It will be interesting to see what is next for Kingston. A new challenger should be around the corner, and it looks like it could be Okada.

