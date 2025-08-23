"I am compromised"- Former AEW champion sends a concerning message ahead of major match at Forbidden Door 2025

AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View event is just a few hours away now. The show is set to feature major talents from both promotions. One of the most hyped matches on the card is the five-on-five Lights Out Steel Cage match. Ahead of the match, Will Ospreay shared a concerning update regarding his health.

Ospreay is set to team up with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Darby Allin to face the team of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and the Young Bucks at Forbidden Door in a Lights Out Steel Cage match. Many fans were concerned about The Aerial Assassin's health ahead of the match after he announced his injury following All In.

While speaking with Zack Heydorn of Sports Illustrated, the former AEW International Champion said this:

"I am compromised, I've got a few herniated discs pushing against my spinal cord, which is affecting a couple of my nerves. But, I can do stuff and I can perform one last time before I need to go get it all corrected." [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

Fans around the world are concerned about Will Ospreay's health. It will be interesting to see how he will compete in such a brutal match with so many injuries in his back.

Will Ospreay stated that his injury is not going to get any worse ahead of Forbidden Door

While speaking on the same interview, The Aerial Assassin made a major revelation about his health. He talked about his health status in detail and clearly stated that his condition is not going to get any worse after competing in the match.

Ahead of his match against Moxley and crew, Ospreay said this:

"I got told after All In that I was gonna need to rest and take some time off. Then the MRI's came back and I got told this is worse than what we thought it was gonna be, but that it's manageable. It's absolutely fine. The surgeon even told me that it's not going to get any worse." [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

Fans are really excited for the Forbidden Door event, with so many great matches scheduled for the show. It will be exciting to see what Tony Khan has planned for the fans at the show.

