"I did it cowboy" - Cody Rhodes texted AEW personality after finishing his story at WrestleMania 40

AEW personality revealed what Cody Rhodes texted him after finishing his story at WrestleMania 40.

Jim Ross and Rhodes worked together during their time in AEW for several years. Hence, he was the latest to comment on Cody's historic moment at WrestleMania 40. After over a year of waiting, Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, this time, nothing stopped The American Nightmare from finishing his story and dethroning Roman Reigns.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed that he texted Cody on Monday morning after his win, and he also revealed the response he got back from the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

“I sent him a text on Monday morning. I’ll let things settle down and he got back to me on Tuesday. I just said,'You know I’m proud of you. Be the leader that WWE needs. Love you.' And his response to me was, ‘I did it cowboy’. That’s what he used to call me.”

Charlotte Flair commented on Cody Rhodes' win at WrestleMania 40

Charlotte Flair is no stranger to winning major matches. She has already main evented WrestleMania before and has won numerous championships in the Stamford-based company. Hence, she knows what it feels like to finally win the big one.

Speaking to ESPN, Charlotte Flair talked about Rhodes' win and compared his journey to Paul Heyman's.

"I really think his story is just beginning. He’s exactly where he should be. The biggest takeaway is that Cody was here. He went away, he came back. Kind of like Paul Heyman’s speech at the Hall of Fame -- People kept telling him, ‘No, no,’ or things kept failing. That never wavered his confidence. Cody is a testament to knowing your worth."

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare will be able to move the needle like Roman Reigns did for so many years.

