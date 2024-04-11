"The biggest takeaway is that Cody was here" - Charlotte Flair comments on Rhodes’ massive win at WrestleMania XL

SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair has opened up about Cody Rhodes' journey to becoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Rhodes finally became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 by dethroning Roman Reigns. The intense battle saw several twists and interferences as it was contested under Bloodline Rules.

In an interview with ESPN, Charlotte Flair said The American Nightmare was in the right place in his career and his story had just begun. She also compared Rhodes' journey to Paul Heyman's.

"I really think his story is just beginning. He’s exactly where he should be. The biggest takeaway is that Cody was here. He went away, he came back. Kind of like Paul Heyman’s speech at the Hall of Fame -- People kept telling him, ‘No, no,’ or things kept failing. That never wavered his confidence. Cody is a testament to knowing your worth."

Charlotte Flair reacts to Roman Reigns' first comment after his defeat at WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently commented on Roman Reigns' social media update after the latter's defeat against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

After a back and forth bout, Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to Cody Rhodes on April 7, 2024. The Head of the Table then uploaded a video of him working out in a gym. He also sent a message, hinting that he was determined to regain his spot at the top of WWE.

"Yesterday WE mourned. Today is Day 1," wrote Reigns.

Reacting on Reigns' video on Instagram, former Women's Champion Flair praised his dedication, as she posted multiple Clapping Hands emojis.

Check out a screenshot of Flair's comment on Reigns' post in the tweet below:

It will be exciting to see what plans the company will have for Rhodes' championship run.

